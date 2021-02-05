Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date is sooner than you think

Samsung is lining up another exciting year of foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 set to release this year, and while details on both devices are scarce, the most recent morsel of news has given us an approximate release date for both smartphones, that seemingly confirms the June launch window.

As it stands, we're expecting to see both devices launch in the latter half of 2021; the summer months are when events like MWC 2021 (Mobile World Congress), and the next Samsung Unpacked will take place, with the latter falling in August if the company follows last year's schedule.

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the summer Unpacked, but only briefly, choosing to dedicate the event to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, its Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, and Galaxy Watch 3. Given that noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe has just said we'll be waiting five months to see both the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3, we're looking at June at the earliest, as previously rumored. If that's the case, our first official look at the smartphones could be months earlier than we thought.

Samsung fans have been expecting to see a cheaper version (or two) of some of the company's flagship phones this year, with a possible Galaxy Note 20 FE usurping a Galaxy Note 21, and a pared back variant in the main Galaxy Z Fold line, with either two Galaxy Z Fold 3 models (with S-Pen support on the Ultra version), or a Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

There were reports of a Galaxy Z Flip Lite to fill the gap that would otherwise be taken up by a Galaxy Z Flip 2, but Samsung has just permanently slashed the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, so that may as good as it gets for the existing clamshell.

We also hear tell of third device set to join the foldable Z series, but while Samsung was happy to tease us with its existence, it hasn't alluded to a release date, so for now, we're expecting just the two foldables this year, that will launch this summer judging by general consensus amongst tipsters.

