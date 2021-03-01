Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets mammoth multitasking upgrade

Samsung has already upped the ante by releasing the One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Fold; now, it's rolling the latest version out to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Korean-giant has stopped short of telling us which countries the update will be available in; however, Samsung is more forthcoming with the details around its new custom Android skin, explaining what changes the update will bring.

The One UI 3.1 update makes multi-tasking one of its core focuses on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Users will now get the ability to toggle back to three Multi-Active windows that had been previously open through the Recents tab.

And, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the horizon, things are looking very rosy ahead of more huge phone releases this year. The Apple iPhone 13, even murmurs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 that looks set to bring some massive innovations to the Samsung party. We're certainly excited.

Foldable phones depend on high levels of multi-tasking prowess to provide a seamless experience for the user: in strengthening its multi-tasking functionality, Samsung lets users bring two active Multi-Active Windows from the internal screen, over to the cover display, positioning them on the outside of the Samsung Z Fold 2.

Besides this, the One UI 3.1 skin now lets you open a Multi-Window from the notifications portal in the Quick Panel. All that’s required is to hold the notification for two-seconds, then drag-and-drop to place it on the screen. If foldables aren't your cup of tea, you can check out T3's pick of the best Android phones that rifles through an extremely capable list of what's currently on offer.

Another improvement from One UI 3.1 is in the physical handling of the phone by integrating a Palm Touch function that lets you switch the screen off – a feature that had been otherwise missing, but now adds the extra utility of putting the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to sleep with the simple touch of your palm or by double-tapping.

Many bemoan the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but this is often placated by heavy discounts, with nifty tricks that sporadically appear like cash-in offers on old devices. It's well worth keeping your eyes on the T3 website for news of these reductions.

Its flippable sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, launched to dismal review with several basic functionality issues; the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, despite the aesthetic innovations, has been without major functionality issues, but it hasn’t made a huge impression on the sector.

You may think the One UI 3.1 update is hardly trailblazing, but these incremental boosts in functionality can have a compounding effect over time. By tinkering with the user experience, such as enhancing multi-tasking options, Samsung can bolster favor from its customers and make daily use of its devices more pleasant. Isn't that all we can really ask for in the long-run?

Source: Tom's Guide