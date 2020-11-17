Oppo rolling, expandable phone makes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip look OLD

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is holding its annual INNO day tomorrow, where it shows off its new tech and innovations, and this year's looks set to be a doozy with a rollable smartphone on the cards.

We've already seen rollable smartphone concepts thanks to patents filed by LG. But don't let the name fool you; the phones aren't little cylinders that unfurl like an ancient scroll, unfortunately. Instead, the form factor looks like the run-of-the-mill candy bar devices that expand using a retractable frame, and Oppo looks set to unleash its own version of this tech to sit alongside LG's Project B smartphone, rumored for a March release.

Oppo shared the image of the smartphone below in a tweet teasing the new display tech it'll be showcasing tomorrow:

"We’ve been exploring new shapes and forms. Find out how your next device feels on November 17th."

The text on the teaser image itself alludes to a concept device with the new screen technology.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Just last week, LetsGoDigital spotted an Oppo patent for a smartphone with an expandable display, that looks to be around the same size as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, but thanks to the rollable screen, it has a much thinner, sleeker form factor.

The website points to the frame of the concept phone in the tweet, which doesn't run along the entire length of the device, and strongly resembles the design of the patent – essentially sliding in and out to accommodate the expanding display – and has made the assumption that this is what Oppo will be presenting tomorrow; and we think it's on the money.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The tweet's concept phone also lacks a front facing camera notch or holepunch, suggesting it's either simply not pictured, or Oppo is getting ready to brandish its under-display camera tech in a new 5G phone as well.

We don't have long to wait to find out what Oppo has up its sleeve; the event is being livestreamed on YouTube tomorrow, November 17, at 12AM PST/ 5AM EST/ 8AM GMT.

Source: LetsGoDigital