Samsung Galaxy Fold could be the official name of the Galaxy X folding phone

Samsung's all-new foldable flagship smartphone, often referred to as the Galaxy X or Galaxy F by tipsters, will actually be called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The brand name "Galaxy Fold" has been suggested in the past by sources with patchy track records on unreleased Samsung products. However, the name has since surfaced in an official trademark document published in Turkey, which was spotted by the eagle-eyed team at LetsGoDigital.

Leakster Evan Blass, better known via his Twitter handle @evleaks, also believes that Samsung Galaxy Fold will be the final product name for the phone. Blass has a solid track record when it comes to forecasting the names and specs of as-yet unannounced products from Samsung, lending much greater weight to the rumour.

This follows a recent document reveal that shows LG has trademarked a similar name in the LG Foldi. Huawei has already trademarked the Mate Fold name.

The Samsung Galaxy X was the initial name that rumours touted, but was replaced with the Galaxy F by some leaksters. However, these have never appeared in official documentation, like that filed in Turkey.

Samsung unveiled the pliable display technology that will power the Galaxy Fold on-stage during its developer conference in November in San Francisco. However, the South Korean company did not reveal the name of the device at the time.

The Infinity Flex folding screen is a 7.3-inch AMOLED with 1536 x 2152 resolution that can fold thousands of times without leaving a visible crease on the panel, the company claims. This will be paired with a secondary display – dubbed the Cover Display – which is used to interact with the phone when it's folded shut, preventing users from interacting with the larger, Infinity Flex folding screen. The Cover Display is a 4.58-inch 840 x 1960 OLED.

Samsung is expected to launch the new foldable phone very early in 2019. The company has already teased plans to show-off its pliable new creation on-stage during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday February 20, 2019.