Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features arrive on older Samsung smartwatches

Updates include a more streamlined UI and improved health features

Samsung has just released an update which bring its latest One UI interface to its older smartwatches, including the the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport.

This comes with a number of new, more advanced features, which were previously exclusively available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

For example, those who have updated will notice a slightly more streamlined user interface, which is designed to resemble the UI on the most recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It's a little easier on the eye.

You'll also have more control over certain settings, including a 'Goodnight' mode and the ability to set the frequency of Daily Briefings.

The fitness fanatics amongst you will appreciate the updated health features, such as a faster way to access workout data in the Samsung Health app, and the ability to track outdoor swimming. 

Similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, you'll now get a notification if the smartwatch detects a high heart rate, and unlike the Apple Watch, you'll get more detailed sleep tracking. 

The Samsung Health has also been redesigned, so your Daily Activities are front and centre, as soon as your open the app.

For the unhealthy amongst us, who aren't interested in the updated fitness features, there are a selection of new watch faces, as well as the possibility of improved battery life with "new battery optimization".

The new update is currently rolling out in US and Canada, bringing firmware version R800XXU1CSE1, R760XXU2ESE3 & R600XXU1CSE2 for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 & Gear Sport respectively.

