Samsung Galaxy Go is a Windows laptop for Chromebook money

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event, taking place on April 28, is expected to see the launch of three new Galaxy laptops. These include the Galaxy Book Pro, its most powerful Galaxy to date, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, a 2-in-1 offering and the Galaxy Book Go, an ARM Windows 10 machine due to go on sale for under $350 (£252/AU$452) in the US.

While all three are interesting, the Galaxy Book Go is the most unusual, in that despite using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C processor (as also seen in the Acer Chromebook Spin 513) this is a Windows machine. This budget 14-inch machine is due to run Windows 10 Home in leu of Window 10X availability, though offers a rather basic 4GB RAM and 128GB. According to the German site, WinFuture, a 5G version of the Galaxy Book go is also expected, with the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx.

The Galaxy Book Pro – touted as the most powerful Galaxy to date – is due to stick with Intel processors, up to the flagship 15.6-inch model with 11th-gen Intel i7 G7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. A smaller 13.3-inch version is also expected.

Render of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 from @EVleaks (Image credit: Voice)

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 remains more elusive. A short animation from @EVleaks reveals its 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge, as well as S-Pen compatibility. It’s our guess that this will offer similar specs to the Galaxy Book Pro model.

Stay tuned for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28 for more details, and hopefully a few surprises.