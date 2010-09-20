Samsung Galaxy Tab UK Amazon price drops to £680

Samsung's 7-inch tablet still brandishing a wallet-hating price tag

Amazon UK now lists the Samsung Galaxy Tab at £679.99 after it was previously priced in at a hefty £799.99 on the online retailer site.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

Samsung has still yet to officially announce details on a price or release date for its Android tablet device, but eyebrows were understandably raised when Amazon revealed that the unlocked and SIM-free Galaxy Tab would be a £100 more than the highest specced iPad.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Related Links:



- Apple iPad vs Samsung Galaxy Tab review

- Samsung Galaxy Tab review: Hands-on

- Samsung Galaxy Tab unveiled

- Samsung Galaxy Tab best IFA launch says T3 readers

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amazon still lists the RRP for the 16GB model as £800, but having reduced the price by more than £100, it's certainly a step in the right direction.

The Galaxy Tab which features a 1GHz processor, Google's Android 2.2, FroYo operating system and a front facing camera for video calls, is also tipped to launch on November 1st.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab price cut enough? Let us know via Twitter and Facebook.

Link: Amazon