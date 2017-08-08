Samsung Galaxy S8 Active goes official as Sammy’s smartest toughphone ever

After many leaks Samsung has finally officially released its Galaxy S8 Active toughphone. As rumoured it manages to combine top-end specs with good looks and a resilient build that will take more than just a beating.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is the ruggedised version of the flagship Galaxy S8. That means it comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with amazing Quad HD resolution, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and microSD expansion.

On the rear is Samsung’s impressive 12MP and 4K capable autofocus OIS camera with LED flash while on the front is its 8MP autofocus selfie snapper. Under the surface is a whopping 4,000mAh battery capable of wireless and fast charging. Plus the S8 Active gets the latest high speed 5G connectivity.

So how tough is it? The Galaxy S8 Active is water resistant, dust resistant and shatter resistant. Officially that means the screen can take a drop of up to five feet on a flat surface and can be submerged in water of up to 5 feet deep for 30 minutes.

So what’s the catch? Well as you can see this doesn’t have the bezel-free Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8. The S8 Active is also a US AT&T exclusive, for a limited time. Plus will cost you a hefty $850 (£652). But then it’ll probably last you a good while too.