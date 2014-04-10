Samsung Galaxy S5 test proves phones strength

Maybe you work in the construction industry. Or perhaps you just really hate Samsung. Either way, a new video has been released showing how well Samsung's latest smartphone holds up against a hammer attack.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 may be dust and waterproof, but let's face it. Most of the damage our smartphones recieve is more from knocks and scratches.

So what better way to test out how hardy the Samsung Galaxy S5 actually is than to take a hammer and a knife to it. Okay, so may it's a bit over the top, but as you can see in the video below, it does actually hold up surprisingly well.

The video was put together by drop test channel TechRax.

Much to the tester's surprise, they accidently puncture the battery during the test. So if you've ever wondered why batteries come with that warning about not puncturing them, now you know why.

Obviously we don't recommend you take a hammer or a knife to the phone. But if you do think you might need something a little more rugged than the phone itself, then check out our Samsung Galaxy S5 cases round-up.