Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra video shows the phone of our dreams

While it is early days in the build up to the Samsung Galaxy S30 launch next year, some juicy early rumours are starting to emerge, including that the phone is set to have six moveable cameras, a hyper-advanced under-screen selfie camera, and feature the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 system on a chip (Soc).

Now, though, we've got our best look yet at just how special the 2021 flagship could be thanks to this fresh Samsung Galaxy S30 video.

The Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra shown off here is the brainchild of YouTube channel Technizo Concept who state that:

"Samsung Galaxy S30 series will reiterate the design decisions that Samsung has opted for in the past few years. Namely, we expect curved displays to become a thing of the past as Samsung has been gradually phasing the ultra-curved edges of old out, ironing the kinks and coming full-circle back to mostly flat displays."

For us here at T3 we like how this design features a small display built into the rear camera array, which looks like an evolution of that on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra but positioned horizontally instead of vertically. We also like its future-industrial aesthetic.

Unlike some previous concept videos, which showed very cool but clearly far-off futuristic features, this S30 Ultra design looks real and very manageable next year. Even that rear display feel doable as Samsung has years of experience now with this sort of tech thanks to its Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip folding phones.

All said, this phone looks quality to us, radiating a sense of power and prestige.

Here's hoping reports of an underwhelming S30 are therefore not true and instead Samsung treats it loyal fan base to a proper flagship device like depicted here, one that can go head-to-head with the ever more impressive looking Apple iPhone 12.