Samsung Galaxy S3 Jelly Bean update lands in, err, Poland

The Samsung Galaxy S3 Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update has landed in Poland, and is expected to be "gradually" introduced to other markets, UK included

Update: Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for its flagship Galaxy S3 handset, with Eastern European customers being among the first to get access.

Polish users can now download the update through the Kies desktop software - an over the air update is also available – while other customers will have to wait until it's “gradually introduced” to their respective markets. This includes both the UK and US.

The news comes just weeks after tech site Sam Mobile reported a leak of a 'near perfect' version of the Samsung Galaxy S3 Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean update, which raised the prospect of a rollout this month.

It was a rumour that sent the Android community into overdrive. Why? Because the update includes a bevvy of exciting features and enhancements, designed to boost power efficiency and overall userbility.

List of noticeable changes, via Sam Mobile:

- Brightness Issue is fixed

- Wi-Fi reception improved

- RAM Optimizations

- Fast Battery Charging

- App Drawer much smoother

- Apps open really fast

- Very Fast and Smooth



Jelly Bean also offers a wide range of other exciting features, including Android Beam and Google Now. For more information, check out our Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean features round up.

Video: Ever wondered how the S3 matches up against the iPhone 5? Watch our clip, below...

Via TechRadar