Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets "100% confirmation" of advanced new feature

There's very little we don't now know about the incoming Samsung Galaxy S22 range, with a series of leaks over the past few months giving us a strong overall picture of the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra handsets.

And now, following the tantalising detail that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be a "fully evolved Note20 Ultra", we've got the world's number one Samsung phone leaker giving us his "100% confirmation" that the S22 Ultra is getting an upgraded 108MP camera.

Writing on Twitter Ice universe, who has a bullet-proof reputation of accurately calling future Samsung smartphone tech over many years now, said that:

Samsung will enhance the details of 108MP mode in S22 Ultra. 100% confirmation.November 3, 2021 See more

Now, we'd already had a near-confirmation of the S22 Ultra's camera system, which includes a 108MP main camera,12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto and 50MP RGBW selfie camera. But what we hadn't had was details of this 108MP main camera enhancement.

And, with Ice stating that the enhancement is improving the "details" delivered by 108MP shooting mode, it looks like S22 Ultra owners are going to be in for something very special indeed, as that sensor already delivers supremely detailed shots.

What these enhancements will be is unclear yet, however, improvements in low light performance, noise and artificial sharpness are on most commentator's wish lists.

We're really excited for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series here at T3 (these are the reasons why), and notably the S22 Ultra, which as well as this enhanced 108MP camera is also set to come with full fat digital S Pen functionality with a in-phone cavity for storing it.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra going to be the number one phone of 2022? Right now it's certainly looking like a frontrunner for sure.