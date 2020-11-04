Oppo sucker punches Samsung Galaxy S21 with next-gen camera feature

Next year's smartphone line-up is set to roll out brand new tech that pushes yet more boundaries if the patents we've seen floating around are anything to go by.

Oppo, for example, has been on the forefront of companies looking for ways to eliminate the selfie camera notch, first unveiling a prototype that does exactly that last year, and now it seems that it's on the cusp of bringing its under-screen camera (USC) to a 5G smartphone that's likely to launch in 2021.

OPPO's brand new solution for full-screen display - Under-screen Camera (USC) has just been unveiled here at #MWC19 Shanghai! #MoreThanTheSeen pic.twitter.com/k5qEQ3QNtaJune 26, 2019

While Oppo isn't alone in exploring this technology – with Xiaomi debuting its own experimental USC tech at around the same time – the Chinese manufacturer might be the first to market with it, although that's not always a good thing. We all remember Samsung's Galaxy Fold debacle after all!

LetsGoDigital has spotted a newly published Oppo patent for a smartphone that incorporates the new tech in a 5G handset featuring a panel that's pure, uninterrupted screen real estate with a bezel that's barely-there on the sides, and widens a scooch at the top and bottom.

It sports a circular rear camera array (which brings to mind the newly announced Huawei Mate 40) with three lenses, and doesn't extend too much beyond the chassis. While it has physical power and volume buttons, they sit flush against the side of the device thanks to recesses in the frame.

Weirdly, the unnamed smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port, so those of you who have been lamenting the phasing out of the connection on newer hardware have something to get excited about.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Oppo and Xiaomi aren't the only ones beavering away on making USC a reality; Samsung is also hard at work on the feature, which we may see roll out as early as January in the Galaxy S21.

With it being an unproven technology, it could be risky for Samsung to rush in and possibly have a repeat of the Fold on its hands, but tipsters have said that the Korean company's USC solution is in a more advanced state than its competitors, and that the bar for quality is higher thanks to "stricter requirements".

Oppo might find itself beaten to the punch, but that's not end of the world. Now that we're entering unknown territory with our smart devices, missteps are easier to make; it may not be first, but depending on what everyone else is bringing to the table, that might not matter in the grander scheme of things.

Source: LetsGoDigital