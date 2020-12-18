Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review video leaks – here's the 7 key reveals

Whoops! Well that's the world's first Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review out in the open, then, with an unofficial video review of the 2021 handset breaking cover on YouTube.

Yep, in news that Samsung will likely not be too happy about (unless this is a tactical leak of course), YouTube channel Random Stuff 2 currently has a nearly 5-minute video Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review in of which he proceeds to give us a rundown of the phone's design, screen, camera system, image quality, battery life and ability to play mobile games.

To be clear, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is not due to launch until mid-January 2021.

The video, which is titled 'Samsung S21 Plus: The Beast! Unofficial Review' can be watched in full below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review leak: 7 key takeaways

After watching the unofficial Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review video, these are the 5 key takeaways we picked out here at T3:

1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus appears to have a very glossy finish.

2. The phone's bezels are tiny and the 6.7-inch screen looks huge as a result.

3. No under-screen camera is installed, with a central pinhole selfie camera used.

4. The rear triple camera array is redesigned and the lenses are recessed into it.

5. The phone's battery lasts an entire day and is compared to the Mate 20 Pro's.

6. The phone appears to run mobile video games well, with smooth framerates.

7. The phone uses a bottom-mounted USB Type-C port and SIM card slot.

Now, as Random Stuff 2 states on the video, the handset he is reviewing is not a finished, commercial-ready unit, and is still to receive its launch software update, too, so the performance you see here should be taken with a solid pinch of salt as it could change.

We would also state that the bulk of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review video here is concerned with the phone's camera system, and doesn't go into detail or show any benchmarks – the latter being specifically interesting right now considering that, in certain territories Samsung is installing its new Exynos 2100 processor in the S21 series.

And, as we've already seen from leaked benchmarks, things aren't looking too rosy at this point.

Here at T3 we're especially keen to learn what the performance difference are between the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants of the phone.

As ever, T3 will be reporting in on the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live in January, so be sure to check back in then for our official take.