Samsung Galaxy S21 new colors look stunning in this first look

The Galaxy S21 launch is just a few months away if the reports of an early January release are right, and the leaks and rumors are coming thick and fast.

Even though we're still a way out, we already have an idea of what the smartphone will look like thanks to leaked CAD drawings, and now we're getting our first look at the new colorways which will give the Galaxy S20 FE a run for its money.

Not bad https://t.co/no3laVH0i0October 24, 2020

Samsung tipster Ice Universe shared renders of the Galaxy S21 courtesy of Twitter user Blossom. We first got wind of the new colors from industry insider Ross Young, who is "100%" certain that the Galaxy S21 base model will launch in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White.

The renders aren't accurate representations of the smartphone, as Blossom acknowledges, with the camera array not quite spot on, but they to serve show off the pastel palette.

Young adds that the S21+ and S21 Ultra will be relegated to just Black, and White, with the Ultra getting the addition of a Violet version.

This year's Galaxy S20 launched in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink and Cosmic Black, although those colors weren't available across all models, so four colors for the S21 base model is quite the treat for next year.

The smartphone is rumored to be somewhat of a downgrade compared to the S20, so tipsters are suggesting fans pick up an S20 model to get the best of the S series.