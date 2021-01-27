Samsung Galaxy S21 is about to get outclassed by the shockingly good Realme Race

The Samsung Galaxy S21 surprised fans with an earlier than usual launch for the S series, but it's cleared the calendar for February and Realme has more than happily stepped in to fill the gap with a smartphone that looks set to give the Galaxy S21 a run for its money.

The Realme Race is looking to make its debut next month, along with a fancy Pro model to boot. The Galaxy S21 series is comprised of the base Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the top tier Galaxy S21 Ultra. The plus model seems somewhat superfluous given the similarity to the base model, so we'll see if Realme cuts out the chaff and presents two models, or a series of three, in keeping with Samsung's lineup.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

Realme China president, Xu Qi Chase, teased the February release date on Chinese social media site Weibo. Purported specs of the device have made their way into the wild, along with an alleged image of the smartphone which you can peruse above.

When it comes to the display, the Realme blows the Galaxy S21 out of the water; it sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ OLED panel with an impressive 160Hz refresh rate. On the camera-front, it's rumored to house a 64MP main shooter, coupled with a pair of 13MP lenses, but we don't finer details.

The Realme Race will be packing a punch on the processor front too, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the device, along with a 5,000mAh battery, and 125W charging support.

It certainly seems like Samsung and its Galaxy S21 series should be worried, as more manufacturers enter the premium smartphone space.

You can check out how Realme devices stack up in out best cheap phones guide, although with specs like these, we don't expect the new Realme Race to be cheap!

Source: Pocketnow