Samsung Galaxy S20 FE showcase set to steal iPhone 12's thunder next week

Samsung has been busy preparing multiple Unpacked events focusing on its latest slew of products. August's showcase focused on the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3 , while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 got its own dedicated event a few weeks later.

And now, another Unpacked is set for next week to debut the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – a lite version of the Galaxy S20 handset that drops some of the more premium specs to reach a more competitive price point.

We asked. You answered. We delivered. Here's the Galaxy for every fan. Unpacked, September 23, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/3r3q5iZfnTSeptember 14, 2020

Samsung's announcement was followed by a tweet showing off the S20 FE's six colorways: dark blue, white, red, peach, mint, and pink.

The livestream is set for Wednesday, September 23 at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST, and should delve into the specs of the handset, as well as giving is a price and release date.

The S20 may be wallet-friendly, but we hear it will still boast a 120Hz display, which outdoes the iPhone 12's 60Hz, meaning that Apple's flagship's refresh rate won't be on a par with Androids this year, even the more affordable ones like the OnePlus Nord with its 90Hz.

The Galaxy S20 FE is reported to house a Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US, while the rest of the world be getting the Exynos 990 processor.

While it won't be able to compete with the iPhone 12's A14 chip, it should be powerful enough to deal with daily tasks, and the display may just cinch the deal if the price is right, tipping the scales in favor of the S20 FE.

Unless Apple's fifth, cheaper iPhone 12 materialises, it may find itself struggling to keep up with the competition if it doesn't match the specs of the Android hardware we've been seeing.