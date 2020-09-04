Samsung Galaxy S20 FE release date leaks – and it's really soon

The Galaxy S20's more affordable sibling is reportedly ready to ship

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
(Image credit: Slashleaks)
Shabana Arif

By

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is this year's answer to the Galaxy S10 Lite – the more affordable version of the Galaxy S10

While Samsung revealed its stable of heavy hitters at Unpacked and Unpacked 2, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it's not said a whole lot about the Galaxy S20 FE, but a new leak suggests the handset is on the cusp of release.  

Twitter leaker Chun has claimed that the Galaxy S20 FE Edition is ready to go, and was scheduled for release at Samsung's Life Unstoppable event this week, but that there was a snafu of some kind that caused a delay.   

Chun says they expect the Galaxy S20 FE to make an appearance this month, meaning it would go up against the likes of the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the iPhone 12 which is expected to debut at the end of the month.

Chun adds the caveat that they don't have confirmation, but that given that the smartphone is ready to go out of the door, a September launch is highly likely.

It's going to be a rammed fall in terms of smartphone releases, so consumers are going to be spoiled for choice, and there are going to be more choices than ever when it comes to wallet-friendly smartphones.

