Samsung Galaxy S11 will get new tech to combat the Huawei P40 Pro and iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy S11 is one of the most hotly anticipated phones of next year. With the launch of Huawei P40 Pro seemingly imminent, all eyes turn to Samsung to find out how it will see off its biggest (well, biggest non-Apple) rival for king of the next-generation smartphones. And thanks to an announcement on Samsung's Tech Day 2019, we might have the answer.

The company revealed a new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 990 chip, and the new Exynos Modem 5123. The two devices are designed to work together in order to 'empower tomorrow’s mobile devices with unprecedented performance and efficiency'. Sounds like it'll be in the S11 to us.

The processor uses a premium GPU which is designed to improve graphics, battery efficiency and general performance by up to 20%. While you'll see the difference in 4K video, this powerful chip will be especially relevant in terms of gaming – with phenomenons like the upcoming League of Legends: Wild Rift destined for mobile in 2020, Samsung is equipping its devices to handle a new generation of mobile games.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The processor is designed to work with the Exynos Modem 5123, which is crafted from the ground up to make the most of 5G phones. As 5G networks slowly roll out across the globe, Samsung is future-proofing its devices – if both chip and modem are included in the complete range of S11 models, they all might be 5G enabled rather than just the premium models.

We anticipate Samsung's new tech will also make its way into future devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 11 and Samsung Fold 2. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see whether Samsung Galaxy S11 will make full use of its new technology with 5G across the board.

