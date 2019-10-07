Samsung Galaxy S11 looks stunning in most realistic renders yet

(Image credit: Phone Arena)

Now that all of Samsung's flagship smartphones for 2019 are out in the wild, focus has shifted to what it has in store for 2020 – starting with the Samsung Galaxy S11

We've heard a lot about the handset, with most of the information originating from far-fetched patent filings, but now we're looking at our most promising lead yet.

It's a batch of renders drawn up by Phone Arena that fuses the most probable rumours we've heard to date with notes from the Samsung's current design playbook.

(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)
(Image credit: Phone Arena)

The result is a handset that looks an awful lot like the Samsung Galaxy S10, with an even slimmer bezel and the addition of a small camera in the middle of the screen.

What makes them so realistic is the fact Phone Arena hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel – the entire thing looks very familiar, save for the addition of a spectrometer.

This will allow the device to use all sorts of light trickery to identify everything from whether an individual is dehydrated to how many calories are in a Costco hot dog.

However, it's the camera that's said to be the real star of the show – rumoured to comprise of a humongous 108MP sensor with a five-times optical zoom. 

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S11 in February 2020 ahead of MWC 2020, with one report pinning the launch date as February 18, 2020.

