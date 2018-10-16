Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will both be notch–free

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 could both feature notch-free screens that take that Infinity Display to a new level of bezel–free excellence.

Samsung has taken to social media to begin the build-up to its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones and it's doing so by attacking the competition. The official Samsung account on Twitter has attacked the Google Pixel 3, specifically attacking the notch. This suggests that notch–free display is what Samsung considers a strength and adds weight to rumours that the next generation of phones will have even less bezel while remaining notch–free. Check out the thread below.

You could land a plane on it.October 9, 2018

While over at Samsung US, on Twitter, the account has pointed out that its current phones have more RAM, offer expandable storage and are notch–free. This is when answering a question about what phone to get out of a Pixel and a Galaxy. Once again it's clear Samsung feels that notch–free display is a strength.

Rumours have previously suggested that Samsung, for its S10 and Note 10, will use an under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and potentially a pop-up selfie camera to make the display entirely bezel free. We'll have to wait until early next year to see the official reveal.