Samsung Galaxy S 3 specs leak with 12MP camera

The next addition to the Samsung Galaxy S family has once again leaked online with Samsung Galaxy S 3 specs being outed hours after the S II was crowned T3's Phone of the Year 2011

The third-generation Samsung Galaxy S handset is expected to be officially unveiled at next February's MWC 2012 event with the device's premium array of innards looking set to mark the pocket blower out as a clear market leader.



Samsung Galaxy S 3 Specs



The leaked Samsung Galaxy S III specs which come via Android blog Phandroid claim the next-generation device will play host to a market-leading 1.8GHz dual-core processor alongside 2GB of RAM and a monstrous 4.6-inch Super AMOLED Plus HD display.



A 12-megapixel rear-mounted camera is also lined up to feature on the Samsung Galaxy S III with the currently unannounced handset handed a reported 2012 release date.



What do you make of the leaked Galaxy S III specs, thing of fantasy or a tantalising look at the future of mobile markets? Let us know via the comments box below.



Via: TechRadar