Samsung Galaxy Note Edge hits UK as Vodafone exclusive

Vodafone has nabbed exclusivity to the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge until January, although it's been handed a sky-high price tag.

At first it seemed like Samsung was reluctant about the Galaxy Note Edge,when we heardthe phablet was going to launch as a limited edition device in select markets, but now Brits can safely add it to their Christmas lists.

If you're still playing catch-up, the Galaxy Note Edge boasts premium specs and a unique curved display along the side of the device, acting as a notification bar showing messages and alerts.

Tipped off with a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution, the innovative phablet is up for grabs exclusively on Vodafone.

Vodafone offers the Galaxy Note Edge only on contract with no SIM-free pricing yet. You can get the phone for as low as £49 if you go with the Red XL plan at £58.50 per month, but you'll be committing to a 24 month contract.

For that you get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a 10GB 4G data allowance. There are also other plans, but while cheaper, they bump up the upfront cost of the phone to anywhere from £199 to £479.

In a bid to lure you in, Vodafone will offer those forking out on the Galaxy note Edge a three month NOW TV Sky Movies Pass or NOW TV Sky Sports access for the duration of the contract.

Vodafone's exclusivity expires January 9, after which the device should become available at other retailers.

To learn more about the Galaxy Note Edge or to purchase your own, head to the product page here.