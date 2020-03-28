Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lines up home run as Apple iPhone 12 5G bombshell drops

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the absolute top handsets that T3 is excited for right now, as it is slated to be the American phone maker's first 5G handset, and one that is set to deliver a game-changing new system on a chip, smart new 3D camera system, advanced new software features, and come in an unprecedented four handset range.

Which is why this latest piece of news is so unwelcome, and especially so after last week's more positive report. That's because, as reported by respected news site Nikkei Asian Review, the Apple are currently considering delaying its 5G iPhone 12 range launch for months due to the effect that coronavirus is having on global markets.

According to the original report, a source with direct knowledge of Apple's discussions right now has said that:

"Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone. They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit."

Now, if Apple does decide to delay its 5G iPhone 12 range launch by months, that would leave the American maker playing an even bigger game of catch-up to its Android rivals than it faced already.

After all, Apple is already a year behind Android rivals like Samusng, Huawei and OnePlus in terms of bringing 5G handsets to market. So the idea of Apple being forced to abandon its 2020 5G iPhone plans, which had been set up according to Nikkei sources to include the production of 100 million new iPhones this year, would widen that gap, and hurt what analysts were describing as its impending "supercycle" new iPhone adoption period.

For Apple's Android rivals, such as Samsung, who already has multiple 5G phones on the market, any delay in the iPhone 12 coming to market would no doubt be welcome, as it would leave the market free of a new iPhone competitor for months, allowing their own 5G devices to continue to sell unopposed, as well as any new ones launched in late 2020, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Here at T3 we hope that market conditions stabilise enough for Apple to decide that a multiple month iPhone 12 delay isn't necessary, which is a decision the phone maker is reportedly making around May at the latest, as we feel that 5G iPhones will really help popularise the brilliant new technology. Hopefully we will hear more about Apple's decision soon.