Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets ULTIMATE feature for Xbox Series X gamers 🎮

The Galaxy Note 20 is going to be joining the five-strong device lineup at Samsung's Unpacked event this week, and we expect to hear more about the evolving relationship between the Korean tech giant and Microsoft, that was initially announced at last year's event.

Back during February's Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung talked about the prospect of a "premium cloud-based game streaming experience,"with a promise to give us more details later in the year; well here we are, six months later, and both Microsoft and Samsung are on the cusp of detailing what that will look like, but have been beaten to the punch by a leak.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice have revealed that the hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 will launch with a free three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription in select regions. This special pre-order bonus will be accompanied by a MOGA X5-X+ Game Controller, to drive home the marketing message that Samsung's smartphones are the place to play Xbox games.

Exclusive by MSP: Also, we know at this point that Samsung is really pushing for the Note20 Series to be gaming devices... They will be providing a new MOGA X5-X+ Game Controller with XBOX Game Pass 3-months subscription as pre-order gift in few regions.https://t.co/sI6sFpcysXAugust 1, 2020

Of course, players could just use the Xbox controller, thanks to the cross-compatibility between Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles and controllers, which Microsoft has confirmed works with PC, Android, and iOS.

Just last month, it was reported that the Galaxy Note 20 will be optimised for Project xCloud, with more than 100 Xbox games available to play on the 5G phablet. Microsoft itself hasn't divulged which devices are compatible with xCloud, but has assured fans it'll be giving them more information on that this month.

On September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets will be able to experience cloud gaming. It’s a day that’s been years in the making; thank you to everyone helping make this a reality https://t.co/8tmIVtVcpIAugust 4, 2020

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has teased more on this over on Twitter, announcing that Project xCloud is going live on September 15, and will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets starting September 15.

"Beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet. Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers..."

Spencer teased more news to come at Unpacked later today, so stay tuned!

