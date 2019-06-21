Samsung Galaxy Note 10: one of the worst rumours might not come true after all

Samsung isn't set to launch its all-new Galaxy Note 10 range until August 7. However, that fact hasn't stopped enterprising case manufacturers from opening up pre-orders for their Galaxy Note 10 accessories.

One such third-party store, MobileFun, has a number of protective cases for the Galaxy Note 10 already listed on its website... and they all appear to have a small opening for the 3.5mm headphone port.

If you haven't been following the recent torrent of rumours and leaks around the Galaxy Note 10 this might not seem all that surprising – after all, the Galaxy Note 9 had a 3.5mm audio port, why should the Note 10 be any different?

Well, numerous sources with solid track records suggested the Seoul-based company would ditch the once-ubiquitous port in favour of USB-C wired headphones or Bluetooth earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds. Samsung has already turned its back on the 3.5mm port, with the firm already dropping the audio connection in its Galaxy A80 earlier this month.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s and Samsung Galaxy Fold have also dropped the 3.5mm connection, although the latter does ship with a free pair of Galaxy Buds to help ease the transition away from the industry-standard port.

The move to ditch the 3.5mm port means you'll need to use a USB-C-to-3.5mm adapter to use any older headphones in your collection. It's unclear whether Samsung would bundle one in the box, like rivals Google and Apple – who have also ditched the jack.

There is a small opening on the bottom left-hand side of the chassis exactly where the 3.5mm is found on previous models (Image credit: MobileFun)

Frustratingly, the cases listed on MobileFun don't include a clear top-down look at the case, so it's difficult to make out whether this definitely is a 3.5mm port. However, given the placement and the shape of the cut-out it seems very likely.

Prominent accessory manufacturers often get a heads-up about the design and dimensions of upcoming products so that there is plenty of choice for consumers in the days after the handset launches.

It seems very likely that Samsung will have spoken to a number of case makers ahead of the reveal on August 7. However, it's unclear whether the company listed on MobileFun was one of the lucky few to get the nod about the Note 10.

It's worth noting that MobileFun has also divided the cases into Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. This tallies with reports that the South Korean company will launch two variants of the flagship Galaxy Note. Each of these will launch in a 4G and 5G flavour, bringing the total number of handsets to four.

The Galaxy Note 10 will purportedly sport a 6.28-inch display while the pricier Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.75-inch screen. Inside, the productivity-focused handsets will be largely the same – powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, or Samsung-built Exynos 9820, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Elsewhere, rumours swirling around the Galaxy Note 10 suggest it will have a tweaked holepunch camera display, known as the Infinity-O design. While earlier rumours pointed to the Note 10 ditching all physical buttons from the chassis in favour of small touch areas, that no longer seems to be the case.

As always, these are just rumours until Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh announces the handset on-stage, so take everything with the prescribed pinch of salt.