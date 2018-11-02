Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone display will be called Infinity-V

The Samsung Galaxy F, aka Galaxy X, foldable phone has just had its display revealed in an official document and its name is Infinity-V.

Samsung has had its trademark for a new display revealed which, from the name, is most likely the new foldable phone screen. The Infinity–V popped up on a Korean intellectual property office document spotted here

The fact that Samsung has used the Infinity name suggests that the display will have the edge to edge screen that current handsets like the Galaxy S9 offer. So we should be getting lots of display space already even before you factor in that fold-out extra area.

Of course there is a chance this is the display for the new Samsung Galaxy S10. Although the addition of the "V" suggests that fold shape so we're inclined to lean toward this appearing on the Galaxy F.

Samsung is expected to tease the Galaxy F at an event in November with a release early in 2019.

