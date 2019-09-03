Samsung Galaxy deal: stunning bundle includes FREE AKG Y500 wireless headphones

If you've been contemplating a Samsung Galaxy phone upgrade then this very attractive deal is undoubtedly worth a look. That's because it delivers a totally free set of the 5 star-rated AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones when a Samsung Galaxy S10e, A50, A70 or A80 smartphone is picked up.

Bagging the free headphones, which retail right now on Amazon for £129, couldn't be easier, either. You simply have to:

1. Purchase one of the previously mentioned Samsung Galaxy phones before September 19, 2019, at a participating retailer (which includes basically every major UK retailer, including: Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Very).

2. Submit proof of purchase to Samsung on its official website (takes but a few minutes). The free headphones then get automatically sent out to the applicant's home address.

It really is that simple. Check out the full details of the deal below:

Free AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones with Samsung Galaxy S10e, A50, A70 and A80 | available now at Samsung

Yep, this deal really is as good as it looks. That's because if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S10e, A50, A70 or A80 smartphone right now then you get a pair of the £129.99 AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones for free. Those are the headphones that received a perfect 5-star score from audiophile website What Hi-Fi and, in terms of the Galaxy S10e, the phone that recently won T3's Best Mid-Range Phone prize at T3 Awards 2019.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy S10e review we called the South Korean maker's T3 Award-winning handset "the best sub-6-inch smartphone you can buy today, with top-level components, a beautiful-looking AMOLED screen, and a stylish design," concluding that "we loved our time with the Samsung S10e".

And then when you throw in the fact that the AKG Y500 has received a series of top scores on review across the board, it really does help emphasize that this is a pairing of truly premium products and, simply put, one of the best bundle deals we've seen all year. For users currently looking for a top phone and headset upgrade, there is currently no better deal on the market.

If you like the idea of a premium mid-range handset but fancy something from a different manufacturer, then be sure to check out T3's best Android phones and best cheap phones roundups, which are stuffed with brilliant budget and mid-range phones from quality makers such as OnePlus, Honor, Sony, Motorola, Nokia, Xiaomi, Google and more.

We also have an exquisite selection of the very greatest cans on the market today, with authoritative guides to the best wireless headphones, best over ear headphones, best noise cancelling headphones and best in-ear headphones, too.