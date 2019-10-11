Samsung Galaxy Buds now FREE in Black Friday-quality Note 10, S10 and A90 deal

Now this is a fantastic phone deal that genuinely feels Black Friday-level good. That's because for a limited time any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy A90 5G now comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones for free.

That's the well-rated Galaxy Buds, which currently retail for £118 on Amazon, for absolutely nothing, along with one of three quality mobile phones.

And, what's even better about this great bundle deal is that you can pick up the phone of your choice either SIM free or on contract, with both delivering the free Buds.

You can also choose from over 50 different retailers that are participating in the offer, so you can find the best price and phone for you, and then simply claim your free Galaxy Buds with a few button presses at Samsung's official website.

Not sure which phone would suit you best? Well, below we've listed what we rate most highly about the Galaxy Note 10, S10 and A90 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Note 10 is Samsung's latest flagship phone and, boy, does it deliver. A gorgeous 6.3-inch AMOLED screen is partnered with a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM and - of course, for a Note - fantastic S-Pen digital stylus. This is the most expensive phone in this offer, but if you can afford to stretch to it, it certainly won't disappoint. View today's best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

Samsung Galaxy S10

T3 loved the Samsung Galaxy S10 on review, bestowing on it a maximum score of 5 stars. With its stunning 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, fast Enynos 9820 processor, and powerful quad-lens camera system, this phone delivers across the board. Samsung's first-rate fit and finish and One UI complete a brilliant package. Now very affordable, too. View today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals



Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The Galaxy A90 gets 5G capabilities here, and does so for a price that makes it very tempting for anyone currently in the market for a quality 5G device. It is loaded to the teeth with top internal tech (Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery) and also delivers a monstrously detailed 48MP main camera lens (which is one of four on the phone).



View today's best Samsung Galaxy A90 5G dealsView Deal

Which retailers deliver the free Galaxy Buds?

There are more than 50 participating retailers offering the free wireless headphones along with a Samsung S10, Note 10 or A90 5G purchase, and the whole lot can be viewed on the Samsung website). For convenience, though, here we've listed the major players in the UK, with big retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and many more participating.

To claim the free Samsung Galaxy Buds go to the official Samsung website and follow the simple, fast to complete steps. Claiming takes but a few minutes, so if you've had your eye on one of these phones then now could be a great time to upgrade, as you can get the perfect Samsung audio partner for the device for literally nothing.

If we were to make general recommendation here as to what we think most people should plump for, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 is that handset. On review we said that the S10 "gets just about everything right, and is a stunning all-round package", praising its "fantastic screen", "super-fast performance" and "refined design".

For even more great handsets, be sure to check out T3's awesome best phones, best cheap phones, best Android phones, best small phones and best gaming phone guides, which also include valuable buying advice and top tips.