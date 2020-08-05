Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: with noise cancelling and a loose fit, it's an AirPods killer AND an AirPods Pro killer. Possibly.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been announced as part of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch at Samsung Unpacked 2020. The original Samsung Galaxy Buds were by no means amazing, but the new version looks to be taking the fight to the Apple AirPods Pro in an audacious bid to be crowned THE best true wireless earbuds. They've gone with the name Galaxy Buds Live rather than Galaxy Buds 2. Because they are 2 Live 4 U.

First up: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look quite like blingy beans. But will this legume shake the room?

• Pre-order Galaxy Buds Live now for $169/£179 and get a free wireless charging pad!

Priced at $169.99 or £179, the Galaxy Buds Live come in white, black and 'bronze' – a sort of advanced rose gold. This is more expensive than the existing Galaxy Buds Plus, which cost $149. Confusingly, Galaxy Buds Plus are not a step up from Galaxy Buds Live; Buds Plus are more traditional, in-ear buds that block out noise rather than actively cancelling it.

Galaxy Buds Live claim up to six hours of battery life with ANC and Bixby (LOL) turned on, with the battery case giving a further 15 hours. Turn Bixby and the noise cancelling off and you'll get eight hours – 29 with case recharges. There doesn't appear to be an option to turn Bixby off but keep ANC on.

Charging can be done wirelessly with a standard Qi pad, and Samsung is offering a free charging pad if you pre-order NOW, so get on with it.

Despite being noise cancelling buds, Galaxy Buds Live sit just in your ears – more like Apple's original AirPods than the more deeply penetrating – excuse me – AirPods Pro. So you can hear what's going on around you.

The noise cancelling on Galaxy Buds Live is meant to cut out annoying, rumbly frequencies – ie: the noises made by airplanes, trains and boring people. Very interestingly, the design means they do this while at the same time letting in ambient sound. Cool idea.

By contrast, the older, now cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus go deeper into your ears and are hence more like AirPods Pro or Sony WF-1000XM3 – but, as noted, without noise cancelling.

Rated IPX2 for water and sweat resistance, they will probably adequately as workout buds but won't stand up to rain storms, extreme sweatiness, or immersion in the post-gym shower. They won't be among the best running headphones.

The unkind might say that having a pair of bronze broad beans in your ear is probably not likely to to be as appealing to people as the iconic AirPods, but time will tell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be available from August 6 in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

