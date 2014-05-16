Samsung denies Galaxy S5 Active is launching this month

Samsung has denied rumours that it will show off the Samsung Galaxy S5 Active at an event later this month

Samsung Galaxy S5 Active rumours flourished yesterday, after the United States government published details of an upcoming Samsung smartphone. The phone would be the direct successor to last year's Galaxy S4 Active smartphone.

That was immediately followed by suggestions that Samsung's upcoming “Voice of the Body” event may see the launch of the health/extreme-activity focused Galaxy S5 Active. However, the company was quick to quash the rumours – while not denying the existence of the smartphone.

The phone, which has the model number SM-G870A, is detailed as having a body that is 143mm long and 73.45mm wide. To compare, the normal Samsung Galaxy S5 is 142mm long and 72.5mm wide. The extra bulk could be part of the phone's extra protection.

That report was quickly followed by several European retailers creating placeholder pages for a smartphone with the model number SM–850F. That number is widely believed to refer to the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S5 Active.

And as if that wasn't enough, both of those were followed by leaked benchmarking data for the SM–870A. Those details were published on the GFXBench database.

According to the benchmarking listing, the Galaxy S5 Active will come with a 5.1-inch 1080p display, 2GB RAM, a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 2 megapixel front facing camera, 16GB of internal storage and of course, Android 4.4.2 KitKat.

Source: Re/Code