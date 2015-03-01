Samsung brings sexy back with Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is official and it's got a friend too in the form of the double edged Galaxy S6 Edge - are these the phones to fear in 2015?

Surprising no one, the heavily rumoured Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge have been officially unveiled at a special event in Barcelona.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

The natural successor to the rather tepid Galaxy S5, the Samsung Galaxy S6 is a much stronger proposition, and that's mainly driven by its new design.

It sports a metal unibody with glass slapped on the front and back for a premium finish - and it means we can finally wave goodbye to that ghastly mottled plastic.

At 6.8mm thick the Galaxy S6 is suitably slender, and its 5.1-inch QHD display is likely to be a stunner, while the 16MP and 5MP cameras will be able to take some pretty decent snaps.

Taking it to the edge

Moving focus to the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and you'll notice it's a progression from the Galaxy Note Edge, with the former sporting slender curved screens on either side on the main display.

The specs of the two handsets are pretty much identical other than the fact the S6 Edge is 7mm thick, as a larger 2600mAh battery (vs 2550mAh) and obviously has the additional screens.

Something that may disappoint the Samsung faithful is the fact the Korean firm has ditched its famous microSD port and removeable battery options in favour of sleeker design, faster operation and the choice of 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

There's no word just yet on when you can get your sweaty mitts on the Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, but we reckon April is a pretty decent shout. There's nothing on price either, but expect this super smartphones to set you back a fair whack.