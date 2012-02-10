White Samsung Galaxy Nexus ships ahead of schedule

Image 1 of 4 White Samsung Galaxy Nexus Image 2 of 4 White Samsung Galaxy Nexus Image 3 of 4 White Samsung Galaxy Nexus Image 4 of 4 White Samsung Galaxy Nexus

The white Samsung Galaxy Nexus has started shipping in the UK ahead of the Android 4.0 handset's planned February 13th release date

Confirmed earlier this week by Samsung as heading to the UK, the white Samsung Galaxy Nexus has brought its lighter hued Android 4.0 innards to British soil earlier than expected with the device original pegged to make a pre MWC 2012 appearance next Monday, February 13th.

“After much speculation, we are pleased to announce the availability of the Galaxy Nexus White which follows the great reception the phone has received since it was launched back in November,” said Simon Stanford, Samsung's UK and Ireland head of the Telecommunications and Networks Division in unveiling the device.



“One of the things we at Samsung pride ourselves on is the choice we offer customers, and we've enjoyed huge success to date by introducing white variants of our most popular models to our product portfolio.”

White Samsung Galaxy Nexus Specs



Boasting a bevy of high-end specs the Galaxy Nexus features a hefty 4.65-inch Super AMOLED HD display with a 1280 x 720p resolution alongside a 1.2GHz processor and 1GB of RAM.



On the rear the Galaxy Nexus hosts a fully optimised 5-megapixel camera with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities and a second 1.3-megapixel snapper residing on the front. The handset is available in 16GB and 32GB storage capacities.



White Samsung Galaxy Nexus Price



The white model is priced the same as its black counterpart, currently priced on Amazon for £479 (16Gb model) while Vodafone, Three and O2 all offer the handset on subsidised contracts.



Already snapped up the Samsung Galaxy Nexus? If not, will the white model prove too tempting? Let us know in the comments below.

