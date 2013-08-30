Samsung adds 4G to S4 Zoom

Samsung's recently released 4G version of the Galaxy S4 Zoom will soon be available in the UK, the company has confirmed.

The S4 Zoom is the photography model of Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4. The new version adds the ability to access 4G networks.

According to Samsung, it is capable of working on up to six different bands to ensure it will be compatible with all UK networks.

“The introduction of LTE capabilities to the Galaxy S4 Zoom demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with the best possible product on the market,” Simon Stanford, vice-president of the IT and mobile division at Samsung UK told Pocket Lint.

“Today's consumers place great importance on being connected with their world, a need that is catered for with the LTE technology. It's powerful, stylish and is perfect for those who want to take outstanding pictures from a device that's always with them and then share them immediately and easily.”

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom comes with a 4.3-inch AMOLED 960 x 540 screen and is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. It runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

Unlike the standard Samsung Galaxy S4, it also features a 16 megapixel rear facing camera with a 10 times optical zoom lens and optical image stabilisation.

You can check out T3's video review of the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom below: