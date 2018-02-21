Rolls-Royce's Cullinan SUV will feature the ultimate picnic seats

Rolls-Royce is starting to reveal more about its upcoming SUV. Last week RR revealed the name, Cullinan (after the world's largest diamond), and this week, we get a glimpse of the 'Viewing Suite'.

The Viewing Suite is essentially two rear-facing, contemporary leather chairs and a cocktail table which elegantly deploy at the touch of a button.

From is luxuriously comfortable viewing platform, Cullinan owners could take in the world’s most breath-taking vistas, or view a sports event, or even watch their children take part in their school sports day.

It's similar to the Range Rover's split boot lid, but with the luxury turned up to 11.

The way it deploys looks insanely cool – check out the video below:

“From the day we conceived of Cullinan we were focussed on offering a truly authentic and luxurious Rolls-Royce experience to our customers through fascinating surprise and delight features,” comments Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce.

“The beauty of Cullinan’s Viewing Suite, the manner in which it deploys so effortlessly, the attention to detail, the finest leathers that match the interior of the customer’s Cullinan, and how it all comes together to bring beautiful furniture to the most remote places, all bear testimony to the unequalled Bespoke competence of the designers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

It is a beautiful piece of furniture. Indeed, it is the best seat in the house.”

Check out more images below: