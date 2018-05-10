Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is being unveiled today, you can watch the launch here

Today at 12PM (BST) Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will reveal its highly anticipated SUV – the Cullinan.

You'll be able to watch the launch via a live steam embedded at the bottom of this article, or on Youtube.

The new luxury SUV is, fittingly, named after the largest flawless diamond ever found.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce states, "It is the most fitting name for our extraordinary new product. Cullinan is a motor car of such clarity of purpose, such flawless quality and preciousness, and such presence that it recalibrates the scale and possibility of true luxury."

It will be the second Roll-Royce to sit atop the company's proprietary aluminium spaceframe "Architecture of Luxury".

Rolls-Royce has also showed off the "Viewing Suite", two rear-facing leather chairs and a cocktail table which gracefully emerge at the touch of a button.

It is designed to provide Cullinan owners a comfortable viewing platform while taking in breath-taking vistas or a sports event.

Rolls-Royce have been busy testing the Cullinan in some of the harshest conditions across Northern Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

It's final challenge was in the beautiful Highlands of Scotland.

You can watch the live stream here: