Rimac Concept One electric hypercar to debut this September

Considering Rimac's first prototype was an old converted BMW the Concept One could one of the the most advanced electric supercars today

Rimac has announced that its Concept One electric hypercar will be making its debut at the Salon Prive supercar show in London this September.

The £780,000 hypercar has been developed by Croatian luxury car maker Rimac and features a custom-made interior by Pininfarina and Bulgarian leatherworks Vilner.

What makes the Concept One so special however is its technological wizardry under the hood. Boasting a 92kWh battery pack the Rimac Concept One has an astonishing range of 310 miles (Rimac even calls this their realistic estimate) and can propel the driver from 0-60 in a blinding 2.8 seconds.

Mate Rimac, the 24-year old prodigy and Chief Executive of the company explains what sets the Concept One apart from any of its competitors saying, "We started with a blank sheet of paper. The idea was to create an exceptional supercar with a new propulsion concept."

With only 88 models of the Concept One being made this is more than just an exclusive car and at over £700,000 it's not exactly cheap. That said Rimac believes you still get value for money.

"What we have here is a fully-fledged hypercar that is as powerful as a Bugatti, as stylish as a Ferrari, and as luxurious as a Mercedes, all while managing to forsake even the tiniest sip of gasoline."