RIM could sell BlackBerry after BB10 launch

With the BlackBerry 10 launch now just a few weeks away the rumours have begun about what RIM might do after it has launched the new BB10 smartphones

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins has admitted that the company would still consider selling BlackBerry after the launch of BlackBerry 10 saying "we do not want to limit our options."

In an interview with Die Welt the CEO was keen to point out that despite both pressure from the financial sector and from consumers RIM would not be making any hasty decisions.

The company is just a few days away from officially launching it's new operating system BlackBerry 10 along with a range of new BB10 phones including the leaked Blackberry Z10.

Featuring an all-new UI called 'Peek and Flow' BlackBerry 10 is the operating system that RIM hopes will save their hardware division after a troubled year of dropping sales.

Heins also lashed out at the recent patent disputes between Apple and Samsung over the design of their products saying, "I find it questionable that rounded corners can gain such importance."

Source: Die Welt