Razer's hot new HyperFlux tech means cordless and batteryless gaming mice

Razer has announced its new Razer HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology, which allows for seamless uninterrupted power transfer from a HyperFlux-enabled mouse mat to its companion mouse.

The new technology works by the HyperFlux mouse mat creating a magnetic field that efficiently transfers power directly to its companion mouse rather than to an internal battery. This means that Razer HyperFlux mice will not need a battery or a cord, both reducing weight and granting true wireless operation.

Speaking on the technology's unveiling, Razer's co-founder and CES, Min-Liang Tan said that:

“While other companies have attempted to do wireless charging for mice, they have been unable to achieve true wireless power as their mice still need a battery to be charged. HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology is a game changer in the world of wireless gaming. Gamers are no longer held at the mercy of a battery or cable. Instead, there will be true wireless freedom with a cordless gaming mouse that’s the same weight as a wired mouse.”

Naturally, Razer has created a new HyperFlux edition of its flagship gaming mouse, the Razer Mamba HyperFlux, to showcase the technology. The Mamba HyperFlux comes equipped with Razer's Adaptive Frequency Technology for superior signal strength, as well as a super precise 16,000 dots-per-inch 5G optical sensor.

This mouse works in partnership with the Razer Firefly HyperFlux mouse mat, which as well supplying the rodent with an indefinite power supply, also boasts a dual-sided hard and cloth surface, which can be switched at will by the user, and the company's ChromaTM lighting system, allowing for over 16.8 million colour options to be selected.

A Razer Mamba HyperFlux and Razer Firefly HyperFlux combo package is to be available from March 2018 for a retail price of £249.99. More information can be found on Razer's official website.