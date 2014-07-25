Razer Nabu smartwatch to integrate WeChat

Razer has got gaming peripherals down to a tee but its looking to make waves in the wearables market too with the fast-approaching Nabu smartwatch.

Razer's announced it will integrate its upcoming Nabu wearable with Tencent's WeChat service, a chat platform that touts 400-million daily active users.

Unveiled at CES 2014, the Nabu is Razer's flagship smartwatch, capable of connecting to smartphones, fitness tracking, notifications, and gesture controls.

Read more: Razer Blade Pro 17 review (2019): packed with power, and perfectly formed

New partner WeChat is one of the most popular messaging apps in China, and will make a sensible buddy-up firm for Razer.

“They're really pushing the limits, so when we started working with them, we were pretty excited,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer's CEO. "I don't think its unassailable but I think it's a massive, massive win."

"In fact, we're actually more concerned about capacity right now, as opposted to demand."

Apparently the firms are testing a details-exchange method where two Nabu users can shake hands which each other, automatically sharing WeChat contact details.

“Today we've got PC as a screen, the mobile as a screen, the living room screen, and the biggest challenge right now is: who's going to own the screen on the wrist? This has been one of the most exciting avenues to really get a hold of the attention of the user."

Razer expects the Nabu to sell really well, considering 250,000 people applied for just 500 beta-test models.

According to re/code, Tan says that Razer Nabu will be launching in the US within the next month or two, and will retail at a sub-$100 price point.

Via Forbes, re/code