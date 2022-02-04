Razer Blade Pro 17 gets a huge AU$1,600 price cut in this sharp deal

Right now Amazon is offering a feast of discounts on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop in a variety of configurations. With prices dropping by up to AU$1,600, taking it down to AU$3,099 from AU$4,699 , it’s the lowest price yet for one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

We’ve seen similar offers go live on eBay with much the same specs, but a slightly higher price, which we’re including on this page in case Amazon runs out of stock.

With an RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is hyper-competitive for the price – doubly so when you consider that RTX 3070’s are selling on eBay for up to AU$3,000 alone. Saying that, this is far from a cheap or generally affordable option for everyday usage, but if you’re looking for a premium gaming machine without compromise, this beast ticks all of our boxes.

Razer Blade 17 Pro intel i7-11800H / RTX 3070, 17.3 Inch FHD 360Hz / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$4,699 AU$3,099 on Amazon (save AU$1,600) This is the Razer Blade 17 Pro that we feel best allows for the specs to play nicely together. You can let the RTX3070 rip at 130W of power while keeping the I7-11800H processor in it – a match-winning combo. As long as you don't mind the weight – it clocks in at 2.78kg – then it's a pretty great deal considering the huge discount.

Beyond packing the power of One Punch Man under the hood, this Razer Blade Pro ships with a 17.3” 360 hz FHD screen, meaning you’re guaranteed to see the effects of Nvidia’s 2nd-gen Ampere architecture working at full throttle. The trade off of this is a shorter battery life than you’re probably accustomed to, it’ll tap out after 4 and half hours of gaming unplugged.