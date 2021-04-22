R2-D2 is the Lego Star Wars droid you need in your life

R2-D2, it is you, it is you! The Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set has been launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm and will be available just in time for May 4th. Standing at 12.5-inches (31cm) tall, the 2,314-piece set is, as Luke would say, in prime condition and a real bargain. It’s certainly worthy of our best Lego Star Wars guide, though, with an 18+ build rating, it’s definitely aimed at older fans.

The model features an impressive level of detail, including the retractable mid-leg, rotating head and periscope. There are tools hidden inside the body, including a lightsaber hilt – but sadly, no hidden message from a captured princess. It does include an R2-D2 mini-figure and Lego information card to place next to your finished creation.

The Lego Star Wars range first launched in 1999 and has brought us a range of smaller kits as well as epic pieces such as the 7541-piece Millennium Falcon. A smaller 2127-piece R2-D2 version was released back in 2012 but the detail on the new model is lightyears ahead.

The 2,314-piece has an 18+ build recommendation (Image credit: Lego)

This being the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, R2-D2 is unlikely to be the only new release coming this year, so keep. Could we see a C3PO built to the same scale? Or maybe it’s finally time to forgive Jar Jar Binks (okay, maybe not).

The R2-D2 Lego Star Wars droid goes on sale May 1, 2021, priced £179.99 / $199 / AU$257