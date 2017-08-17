Quick Hit: Skate in style with these $3,000 Hermés skateboards

Yep, you read that correctly

By

French fashion house Hermès, famed for making expensive silk scarves, attractive watches, luxury leather goods, and the most stylish Apple Watch bands available, has turned its hand to designing skateboards.

Designed by Françoise de La Perrière and Henri d’Origny, the decks are characterised by the brand's colourful and bold patterns.

There are three designs available, “Cavalcadour,” “Bouclerie Modern,” and “Sangles en zigzag”, all available with in penny board or longboard form factors.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

All decks are made from light beechwood with a maple veneer, and at $2,900 (around £2300), we expect you'll see more mounted on a wall than down the skatepark.

The boards will be released at select Hermès boutiques and online in September.

Liked this?

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.