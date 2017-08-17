Quick Hit: Skate in style with these $3,000 Hermés skateboards

French fashion house Hermès, famed for making expensive silk scarves, attractive watches, luxury leather goods, and the most stylish Apple Watch bands available, has turned its hand to designing skateboards.

Designed by Françoise de La Perrière and Henri d’Origny, the decks are characterised by the brand's colourful and bold patterns.

There are three designs available, “Cavalcadour,” “Bouclerie Modern,” and “Sangles en zigzag”, all available with in penny board or longboard form factors.

All decks are made from light beechwood with a maple veneer, and at $2,900 (around £2300), we expect you'll see more mounted on a wall than down the skatepark.

The boards will be released at select Hermès boutiques and online in September.

