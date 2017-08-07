Quick Hit: Craig David is releasing a UK garage-inspired fashion collection

Yep, Craig David has announced he's releasing a new fashion capsule collection.

The Craig David Collection is a series of graphic tees and hoodies featuring bold graphic prints inspired by his music, and guess what, they're actually pretty cool!

The designs feature typography and imagery influenced by his lyrics and career as well as paying a stylistic nod to flyers, album covers and the uniquely British culture of the early UK Garage scene.

You can see them below, modelled by the man himself:

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Craig David said, “I’m really honoured to be working together with Selfridges to launch this collection.

"I wanted to create a fresh and exciting new clothing line for my fans that represents where I am musically today, but also influenced by the style of where I came from.”

The collection will be available exclusively at Selfridges’ stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester today, and from Selfridges' website from 7th August.

Prices range from £40 to £90.

The launch coincides with the store's Music Matters season celebrating the correlative relationship between music and style that runs in-store from the 26th June to the 18th October.

