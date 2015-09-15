Quick Charge 3.0 pumps smartphones up to 80% in just 35 minutes

Qualcomm is ready to banish the battery woes of millions of smartphone users by packing its new Quick Charge 3.0 standard into its upcoming chips.

The third generation of the popular piece of tech allows users to charge their phone from 0-80% in just 35 minutes thus comparing incredibly favourably to the 90 minutes or so that it takes smartphones without Quick Charge.

Qualcomm is able to offer this speed to phone users thanks to the addition of Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage (INOV), an algorithm that makes Quick Charge 3.0 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. It even works to protect battery cycle life.

The level of efficiency offered by Quick Charge 3.0 is also better due to the sheer number of charging options that it has compared to the previous incarnation. Where Quick Charge 2.0 boasts just four voltages (5V, 9V, 12V, 20V), 3.0 offers 200mV increments from 3.6V all the way up to 20V.

Forward and backward compatibility will be maintained with previous versions of Quick Charge as part of the new release and Quick Charge 3.0 will support the USB Type-C connector and the enhanced speed that comes with.

Quick Charge 2.0 went down a storm when it was released and there are already 40 mobile devices and 100 accessories that feature the tech, and new devices featuring the ultra-quick charging standard are continuing to drip out at regular intervals.

Quick Charge 3.0 will be an option on selected Qualcomm chips including Snapdragon 430, 617, 618, 620 and 820 and smartphones are expected to start hitting the market at some point during 2016.

