Quantum computing 'world record' set

Quantum computers offer us the allure of a world in which computing is fantastically more powerful but they're notoriously hard to built let alone maintain at room temperature

A new 'world record' has been set in the world of Quantum computing after experts were able to create a quantum memory and then maintain it in that state for nearly 40mins at room temperature.

Notoriously hard to manipulate and even more difficult to maintain Quantum memory states are often best controlled at absolute zero however this new record has shattered previous estimations by being carried out at room temperature.

A Quantum computer is at its core unstable as it operates by changing the way we store information. Currently 'bits' of data are stored as 1s and 0s however a quantum computer is able to store what are known as 'qubits' which can be both 1s or 0s at the same time.

By creating something that can be both a 1 or a 0 at the same time computers would be able to perform staggeringly complex calculations at the same time.

The issue that has surrounded Quantum computing however is its instability inside silicon, before the record was set experts had only been able to store quantum information for seconds at a time making them almost useless in any practical sense.

Sadly though many experts have acknowledged that we're still in the early stages of development and that this process has only been able to control one 'Qubit' whereas for a quantum computer to truly function scientists will need to be able to manipulate multiple 'Qubits' in multiple states.

Source: BBC