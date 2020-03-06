Q's Swatch from No Time To Die is now on sale, but you'll have to be quick

In the upcoming – although recently delayed – James Bond film No Time To Die, gadget man Q, played by Ben Whishaw, wears a specially-made Swatch.

That watch, aptly called the Q, is now available to buy, although you’ll have to be quick as there are only 7,007 examples being offered worldwide, and prices away from Swatch itself are already on the up.

Almost identical to the watch worn by its namesake in the film, the Swatch Q features a 42mm stainless steel case with brown leather strap, and is based on the Swatch Skin Irony collection first launched in 2018.

(Image credit: Swatch)

The quartz mechanism is on full display through the front of the watch, while the only difference between this model and the watch worn by Whishaw himself is the retail version has a blue Q at the six o’clock position.

The packaging of the Swatch Q is equally impressive. Designed to look like a laptop, complete with fake USB ports on the side, the box opens to reveal a mock-up of a laptop display and keyboard, with the watch itself laid where the trackpad would be.

This is the seventh Bond-themed timepiece to come from Swatch in recent weeks, with the first six being inspired by classic Bond movie posters.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Swatch put the Q on sale on March 5, priced at £174. Stock levels are already low, however, and prices on eBay have already reached the £300 mark.

Delayed this week due to the new coronavirus, No Time To Die arrives in cinemas on 12 November 2020.

