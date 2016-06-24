Q builds ultimate Aston Martin

Okay, Q Branch isn't the one behind this automotive beast, but we imagine the sleek roadster would still make Bond do a double-take mid quip if it passed him the street. Because when Aston Martin does a one-off design, it does it with a view to thrill.

Designed by Q of Aston Martin, the firm's internal customisation service, the Vantage GT12 Roadster is a thing of tamed ferocity. Conceived, designed and built over a nine-month period, the Vantage GT12 Roadster takes its inspiration from the Vantage GT12 Coupe, with a unique 600PS version of Aston Martin's 6.0-litre normally aspirated V12 engine, which has been paired to a seven-speed Sportshift IIItm paddle-shift transmission.

To add further proof this car is no oddjob, Aston Martin has included magnesium inlet manifolds with revised geometry, a lightweight magnesium torque tube and a full titanium exhaust system because lots of titanium and magnesium makes every car that bit cooler.

There are also a significant number of new carbon-fibre body panels in the Vantage GT12 Roadster, while beneath the skin a unique suspension set-up adds another layer of Aston Martin artistry to the whole package.

"The Vantage GT12 Roadster is a hugely exciting project," comments Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and CEO. "Not just because it's sensational to look at, but because it vividly demonstrates the expanded capabilities of Q by Aston Martin. By incorporating the exceptional engineering capabilities of Aston Martin Advanced Operations within the Q by Aston Martin bespoke commissioning service we have a truly formidable creative team."

The Vantage GT12 Roadster is also the first Q by Aston Martin project that the entire firm has got its Jaws around, enabling for one of the most unique and innovative designs in years that still exudes that cool factor that's inherent to the manufacturer's track record. Yes, it may be a one off but don't let that scare The Living Daylights out of you - you can still look at those gorgeous images and day dream of your own 00 Heavan.

