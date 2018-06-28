Puttshack is a brand new super hi-tech mini golf experience in London

Puttshack, the world’s first super hi-tech indoor mini golf experience has just opened its doors in London.

The ground-breaking new concept comprises of four stunning courses of nine holes; each mini golf hole "a rich immersive experience inspired by computer, arcade and fairground games, new and old".

Okay, we can hear you asking, how can mini-golf be super hi-tech?

Well scorecards and mini pencils are a thing of the past thanks to Puttshack’s patented ball tracking and scoring technology, Trackaball.

No only does it automatically tally up your score, it unlocks a whole new level of gameplay – from prize holes to Super Tubes (which if you score, offers an automatic hole-in-one).

Every course also includes an interactive prize wheel, on which you can win anything from a pizza or a round of drinks to a big cash prize!

The wacky and wonderful courses include; a huge pinball table themed hole – where the ball activates lights and sounds in order to rack up high scores, a giant beer pong game and a (challenging!) catch-a-duck fairground hole.

It looks incredibly fun.

If you prefer eating and drinking to mini golf, the venue also boasts a huge island bar and restaurant with a menu perfectly designed for sharing with your friends.

The menu includes a selection of sourdough pizzas, indulgent ‘guilty pleasures’ (such as the Korean fried chicken burger, Kung Pao gyozas and Moroccan chicken shawarma) as well as healthful vegan and veggie choices.

If Puttshack sounds like something you'd be interested in (and let's face it, who isn't interested in mini golf, food and alcohol?) you can find it in Westfield's new expansion in White City.

You can book ahead on Puttshack's website, or walk in a play.

Check out more images below: