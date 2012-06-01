Pure Contour 200i Air is Pure's first AirPlay iPhone dock

Pure have updated their high-end music system with not only Apple's AirPlay but also 'WiFi login sharing', a unique feature that makes it even easier to stream

Pure have unveiled the Pure Contour 200i Air, their first Apple AirPlay-enabled dock and their first product to showcase their 'WiFi login sharing' feature which lets you dock your iPhone 4S or New iPad and instantly share WiFi information making AirPlay even easier to setup.

An update on the Countour series of music systems the 200i Air is Pure's first product to be compatible with Apple's AirPlay wireless streaming technology, by simply docking the iPhone or iPad you then share your WiFi settings with the dock and the 200i Air is ready to go.

Inside you'll find 36W RMS of audio grunt, powered by Pure's own custom-built 3.5-inch full range drivers which are then complimented by amplifiers within the unit.

Pure, unsurprisingly haven't skimped on the radio features either, the free Pure Lounge app gives you access to thousands of internet radio stations plus on demand content. You'll also be able to access your Pure Music subscription service as well giving you access to Pure's entire library of music and content.

Not just compatible with Apple's iPhone and iPad the 200i will also wireless play music from any PC, Laptop or Mac over WiFi with software updates automatically being beamed straight to the device making sure it sounds at its best.

Available now for £199.99